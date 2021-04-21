log in | register | forums
The Icon Bar: News and features: Wakefield Show is on Saturday
 

Wakefield Show is on Saturday

Posted by Mark Stephens on 15:08, 21/4/2021 |
 
The Wakefield Show takes places this saturday. And unlike previous years, you don't even need to be in Wakefield to attend as the Show is online.

The event will consist of a single track of presentations from 10:30am to 6pm, followed by informal chatting as long as people want to hang out.
 
There are 9 presentations in total of either 30 minutes or an hour with all the usual suspects. As there is no exhibition, RISC OS Bits and Soft Rock Software will also be doing presentations.
 
We will be able to see what they have all been up to in lockdown, with all this extra time on their hands!
 
Entry is free - you just Zoom installed to attend or watch on YouTube.
 
Show website
 
