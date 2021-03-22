log in | register | forums
RISC OS Developments updates Iris

Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:11, 22/3/2021 |
 
Iris continues to evolve and RISC OS Developments announced v1.008 in their latest newsletter.

 

 
What we are seeing at the moment are regular incremental improvements. The latest release adds a mix of enhancements and polish. In a nice, touch this latest release is dedicated to Mr Edward "Ted" Olley.
 
The front page has been updated to include more RISC OS links and search engines This file is actually inside Iris so you can also customise it.
 

 

 
Iris has also become more user friendly in recent releases. There are now quite a few settings to customise things like the front page, access the history and use bookmarks. The missing killer feature for me personally still remains a password manager.
 

 

 
There have also been improvements to the Iris code and it now supports WebFonts, Local Storage and FileUpload. This allows it to work with Ebay and Paypal. The browser feels faster, especially to install and load, but will still feel sluggish if you are used to a fast PC/Mac (or even an IPad). I do my testing on a Titanium.
 
For me personally, it is not yet in a place to replace my MacOS browser, but it does open up huge areas of the Internet to RISC OS based browsing, and it is an exciting journey to follow.
 
  nytrex (10:17 22/3/2021)
  Kevsoft (16:44 22/3/2021)
    arawnsley (19:28 22/3/2021)
 
Alan Robertson Message #125099, posted by nytrex at 10:17, 22/3/2021
Member
Posts: 50 		The amount of effort that has went into Iris and all the supporting technologies is incredibly impressive. Must be one of the biggest RISC OS Projects ever.
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 
Kevin Wells Message #125100, posted by Kevsoft at 16:44, 22/3/2021, in reply to message #125099
Member
Posts: 5 		Out of interest how does it cope with this site?

https://transportapi.com/v3/raml/transportapi.raml">https://developer.transportapi.com/docs?raml=https://transportapi.com/v3/raml/transportapi.raml
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 
Andrew Rawnsley Message #125101, posted by arawnsley at 19:28, 22/3/2021, in reply to message #125100
R-Comp chap
Posts: 559 		Just did a quick test and (bearing in mind I have very little clue what that's all about) it seemed to display and function in the same way as Chrome on my Windows box.
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 

