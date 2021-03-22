  RISC OS Developments updates Iris

Iris continues to evolve and RISC OS Developments announced v1.008 in their latest newsletter.What we are seeing at the moment are regular incremental improvements. The latest release adds a mix of enhancements and polish. In a nice, touch this latest release is dedicated to Mr Edward "Ted" Olley.The front page has been updated to include more RISC OS links and search engines This file is actually inside Iris so you can also customise it.Iris has also become more user friendly in recent releases. There are now quite a few settings to customise things like the front page, access the history and use bookmarks. The missing killer feature for me personally still remains a password manager.There have also been improvements to the Iris code and it now supports WebFonts, Local Storage and FileUpload. This allows it to work with Ebay and Paypal. The browser feels faster, especially to install and load, but will still feel sluggish if you are used to a fast PC/Mac (or even an IPad). I do my testing on a Titanium.For me personally, it is not yet in a place to replace my MacOS browser, but it does open up huge areas of the Internet to RISC OS based browsing, and it is an exciting journey to follow.