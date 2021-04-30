log in | register | forums
April News round-up
 

April News round-up

Posted by Mark Stephens on 12:21, 30/4/2021 |
 
Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?

ARM unveils its new architecture.
 
Geminus v1.37 BETA for beta testers on i.MX6 based hardware.
 
Latest WROCC newsletter is now available to read.
 
Voting is now open for RISC OS awards 2020.
 
Drag'n'Drop have updated their 55 BBC Books to 80 on their website.
 
There is an updated port of SQLlite
 
Paolo Fabio has posted a useful list of GitHub links.
 
ROOL celebrates 10 years of the Bounty scheme and announces 3 new ones.
 
ROOL releases DDE30b (bug fix release to DDE30a).
 
