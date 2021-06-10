log in | register | forums
The Icon Bar: News and features: MoreDesk software goes free
 

MoreDesk software goes free

Posted by Mark Stephens on 06:56, 10/6/2021 |
 
MoreDesk (from 7th Software) is one of those really useful utilities which adds additional functionality to the RISC OS desktop. And there is absolutely no reason not to try it now that the software is free!
 
MoreDesk adds support for multiple virtual screens to RISC OS. You can now regard your actual physical screen as a viewport onto a larger virtual screen or switch between different screens for different tasks. At work I have a work screen (with just my coding windows) and my admin screen with Mail, diary, etc on it. I can switch between or create a new empty screen for a new task.

The latest version of MoreDesk is 1.27 and can be downloaded from here.
 
The downloaded zip contains a nifty little !Install program, which sets everything up for you. It also interegrate with !Speak and !ConfiX
 
On my first attempt to install, MoreDesk installer told me that my version of !ConfiX being too old. This is easily fixed by downloading the latest version (1.50) from here.
 

 
I did have some issues with my pinboard, which may well be down to using the replacement Pinboard application. This is easily solved by deleting/editing the Back file
 

 
In use MoreDesk installs an icon on the bottom right of your Icon Bar
 

 
This allows you to switch screens and configure the software
 

 
There are lots of features top configure and you can also enable keyboard access.
 

 
If you are looking for inspiration, there are some nice example of other people's desktops here
 
If you miss some of the features on other Operating systems or want more functionality in RISC OS, you should try MoreDesk. It is definitely a program which should become part of the core RISC OS distribution.
 
MoreDesk website link
 
