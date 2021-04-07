



April update for Iris browser Posted by Mark Stephens on 09:44, 7/4/2021 | News







The big headline feature is that the JIT compiler is now switched on. In non-technical terms this speeds up the JavaScript on the pages and makes it much smoother compared to previous Iris releases. It can be disabled in the configurations options.







The change log lists a large number of small and bigger changes so the developers have clearly been busy in 2021. One of the big changes in the code has been the enhancement of UnixLib to improve memory handling. It can now handle mmap usage and ARM Thumb2 code, which will also help with porting other software.



We have taken Iris for a spin and if you are a subscriber I would definitely recommend updating to this release. It feels smoother in use and more like a RISC OS program. There is also a nice link on the front page to download new releases. You should still regard it as a work in progress and still alpha/beta quality.



If you are not a subscriber I would recommend tuning in to the RISC OS Developments talk at Wakefield Show as I am sure they will have lots of updates on progress and plans.



