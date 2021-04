Reminder to set your clocks for Rougol talk on monday night Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:00, 16/4/2021 | News







(As if you needed it), a quick reminder that Sophie Wilson (the co-designer of the BBC Micro and original designer of the ARM chip), will be giving a talk for Rougol on monday night about the Future or Microprocessors with a Q & A afterwards and lots of BBC/ RISC OS trivia.The talk starts at 7:45pm and is free. You just need to ask ROUGOL for an invite...