log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- Wakefield Show 2021 Preview (News:2)
- April update for Iris browser (News:5)
- FrogFind - seems to make the www a little more old school ! (Gen:1)
- RISC OS interview with Chris Johnson (News:)
- Reminder to set your clocks for Rougol talk on monday night (News:)
- March News Round-up (News:)
- RISC OS Developments updates Iris (News:4)
- Git comes to RISC OS (News:1)
- Daryl Dudey talks about Graphics Programming Using DARIC (News:)
- Daryl Dudey ROUGOL interview on monday (News:2)
Related articles
- Wakefield show postponed due to COVID-19
- South West Show 2020 date confirmed
- South-West Show 2019 Report
- South-West Show 2019 talks
- South-West Show 2019 in Pictures
- Reminder to set your clocks for Rougol talk on monday night
- April update for Iris browser
- March News Round-up
- Git comes to RISC OS
- Daryl Dudey talks about Graphics Programming Using DARIC
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: Wakefield Show 2021 Preview
 

Wakefield Show 2021 Preview

Posted by Jeffrey Lee on 15:45, 18/4/2021 | ,
 
This year's Wakefield Show is set to take place this coming Saturday, the 24th of April. With the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic ruling out the possibility of a physical get-together, this is WROCC's first attempt at an all-online version of the show. "Visitors" won't have any show stalls to peruse, but instead there's a full day of virtual theatre presentations planned, with the whole event streamed for free on Facebook, YouTube, and Zoom.
 
Although the schedule is still subject to change, the day is currently planned out as follows:
  • 10:30 AM - AMCOG Games will be celebrating the release of their latest game, "Spy Mission: The Ice Caves of Dr. Atom", as well as giving updates on RDSP and the AMCOG Development Kit, and a quick look at their impressive back-catalogue of previous games.
  • 11:30 AM - A bumper two-hour slot for RISC OS Developments to discuss the latest OS developments (Iris web browser, new TCP/IP stack, Pinboard 2, and more), and R-Comp/RCI to discuss their latest hardware & software developments, including some surprises & special offers.
  • 1:30 PM - Half-hour lunch break
  • 2:00 PM - RISC OS Open with updates on OS development and the bounties
  • 3:00 PM - Sine Nomine Software will be demonstrating the forthcoming RiscOSM version 2.00, and development updates on their other software
  • 3:30 PM - Elesar will be showcasing the recently-resurrected TextEase Studio, as well as showing off some of their hardware products.
  • 4:00 PM - CJE Micro's will no doubt be discussing the latest updates to their product line
  • 4:30 PM - Soft Rock Software are aiming to release an updated version of Escape from Exeria, the first game that was released under the SRS label
  • 5:00 PM - Cloverleaf Project will be discussing their new Kickstarter, their hardware projects, and Paolo Zaino's Desktop Modernisation project.
  • 5:30 PM - RISCOSbits will be showing off their range of cases and accessories (including their new Raspberry Pi 4 based "PiAno"), and maybe some previews of in-development products
  • 6:00 PM - The afterparty - the Zoom call will be left open to allow the participants to chat informally
Each presentation is planned to include a Q&A section at the end, with questions drawn from the Zoom audience - so if you want to take part in that, or the after-show discussion, make sure to email zoom@wakefieldshow.org.uk to receive an invite to the call.
 
  Wakefield Show 2021 Preview
  Kevsoft (17:51 18/4/2021)
  nytrex (17:49 19/4/2021)
 
Kevin Wells Message #125110, posted by Kevsoft at 17:51, 18/4/2021
Member
Posts: 7 		Looks interesting will look forward to watching it.
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 
Alan Robertson Message #125111, posted by nytrex at 17:49, 19/4/2021, in reply to message #125110
Member
Posts: 53
Looks interesting will look forward to watching it.
Yup, really looking forward to finding out all the latest developments in the world of RISC OS.
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 

The Icon Bar: News and features: Wakefield Show 2021 Preview
  