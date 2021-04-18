  Wakefield Show 2021 Preview

Although the schedule is still subject to change, the day is currently planned out as follows:
- 10:30 AM - AMCOG Games will be celebrating the release of their latest game, "Spy Mission: The Ice Caves of Dr. Atom", as well as giving updates on RDSP and the AMCOG Development Kit, and a quick look at their impressive back-catalogue of previous games.
- 11:30 AM - A bumper two-hour slot for RISC OS Developments to discuss the latest OS developments (Iris web browser, new TCP/IP stack, Pinboard 2, and more), and R-Comp/RCI to discuss their latest hardware & software developments, including some surprises & special offers.
- 1:30 PM - Half-hour lunch break
- 2:00 PM - RISC OS Open with updates on OS development and the bounties
- 3:00 PM - Sine Nomine Software will be demonstrating the forthcoming RiscOSM version 2.00, and development updates on their other software
- 3:30 PM - Elesar will be showcasing the recently-resurrected TextEase Studio, as well as showing off some of their hardware products.
- 4:00 PM - CJE Micro's will no doubt be discussing the latest updates to their product line
- 4:30 PM - Soft Rock Software are aiming to release an updated version of Escape from Exeria, the first game that was released under the SRS label
- 5:00 PM - Cloverleaf Project will be discussing their new Kickstarter, their hardware projects, and Paolo Zaino's Desktop Modernisation project.
- 5:30 PM - RISCOSbits will be showing off their range of cases and accessories (including their new Raspberry Pi 4 based "PiAno"), and maybe some previews of in-development products
- 6:00 PM - The afterparty - the Zoom call will be left open to allow the participants to chat informally