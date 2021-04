  Wakefield Show 2021 Preview

10:30 AM - AMCOG Games will be celebrating the release of their latest game, "Spy Mission: The Ice Caves of Dr. Atom", as well as giving updates on RDSP and the AMCOG Development Kit, and a quick look at their impressive back-catalogue of previous games.

11:30 AM - A bumper two-hour slot for RISC OS Developments to discuss the latest OS developments (Iris web browser, new TCP/IP stack, Pinboard 2, and more), and R-Comp/RCI to discuss their latest hardware & software developments, including some surprises & special offers.

1:30 PM - Half-hour lunch break

2:00 PM - RISC OS Open with updates on OS development and the bounties

3:00 PM - Sine Nomine Software will be demonstrating the forthcoming RiscOSM version 2.00, and development updates on their other software

3:30 PM - Elesar will be showcasing the recently-resurrected TextEase Studio, as well as showing off some of their hardware products.

4:00 PM - CJE Micro's will no doubt be discussing the latest updates to their product line

4:30 PM - Soft Rock Software are aiming to release an updated version of Escape from Exeria, the first game that was released under the SRS label

5:00 PM - Cloverleaf Project will be discussing their new Kickstarter, their hardware projects, and Paolo Zaino's Desktop Modernisation project.

5:30 PM - RISCOSbits will be showing off their range of cases and accessories (including their new Raspberry Pi 4 based "PiAno"), and maybe some previews of in-development products

6:00 PM - The afterparty - the Zoom call will be left open to allow the participants to chat informally

This year's Wakefield Show is set to take place this coming Saturday, the 24th of April. With the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic ruling out the possibility of a physical get-together, this is WROCC 's first attempt at an all-online version of the show. "Visitors" won't have any show stalls to peruse, but instead there's a full day of virtual theatre presentations planned, with the whole event streamed for free on Facebook, YouTube, and Zoom.Although the schedule is still subject to change, the day is currently planned out as follows:Each presentation is planned to include a Q&A section at the end, with questions drawn from the Zoom audience - so if you want to take part in that, or the after-show discussion, make sure to email zoom@wakefieldshow.org.uk to receive an invite to the call.