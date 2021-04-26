  Archive 2021 Issue 3 reviewed





The arrival of baby Louis Smith, who gets his own intro in the editor's column (and already has more hair than his dad), didn't prevent this issue of Archive from appearing.



As usual the magazine starts with 6 pages of news from the RISC OS world. There is also a letters sections (emails accepted), hints and tips, dates for your diary, yellow pages and some links to Archive resources. There are even some ads.



The real strength of the magazine has always been the user articles and there is a wide selection in this edition. Bernard Boase gives us an overview of the differences between ePic and RISC OS Direct releases of RISC OS. This includes not only the different software applications included but also usage and even bugs. Bernard also has a second article to review the RISC OS Direct release for Pi 4.



Chris Hall tells us all about updates to his Cat program, which generates pretty graphical views of your directories and their contents. Chris also have a tutorial (with BASIC code) on the Wimp Redraw loop.



John Schild has an article about setting up his Pi4 with RISC OS and using RiscOSM (spoiler, it is very quick and runs very well). John Peachey gives us a review of the book "Acorn a World in Pixels".



Terry Kelly has an article on researching your family history on RISC OS and reviews the different applications we have. There is also lots of information on working with GEDCOM files.



Archive also has some regular monthly columns. Anthony Bartram has the first part of his series on creating a RISC OS Tracker to play music. Nicholas Cutler has the third part of his series about ARM architecture and we look at memory and caches.



Rob Sprowson has his third Code Burp, and the second part of the Profit Prophet series is devoted to user feedback and tips.



The Mac Matters column covers more about screen-sharing (and Macs). Colin Piggot has an Acorn Retro section which looks at some BBC and Spectrum games this month.



In summary, archive continues to go from strength to strength. Gavin seems to have really settled into the role of editor. Production quality is really high and the magazine is a pleasure to read. If you have not tried it before or stopped your subscription, it is well worth revisiting.



As a recent returner to Archive (the current issue will be my third since reactivating my sub) I would heartily recommend it. Anyone wondering about the relevance of a printed magazine - as I did - should definitely give it a go: I wasnt sorry and you wont be either!


