



DDE30a updated to DDE30b Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:10, 31/5/2021 | News







This is another minor, but useful update which impacts DecAOF (patched for pre-RISC OS 5 systems), ObjAsm and CreateSEC (full copy in Utilities directory). The changes in ObjAsm all appear to be various bug fixes according to the change logs.



New copies supplied after the Show will include all these changes and a patch Zip was sent out to existing users as an upgrade.



Nothing revolutionary, but could to see the software being maintained. Good tools are critical to a good OS.



ROOL website - DDE page



Just after Wakefield, ROOL released another incremental to the DDE toolset.This is another minor, but useful update which impacts DecAOF (patched for pre-RISC OS 5 systems), ObjAsm and CreateSEC (full copy in Utilities directory). The changes in ObjAsm all appear to be various bug fixes according to the change logs.New copies supplied after the Show will include all these changes and a patch Zip was sent out to existing users as an upgrade.Nothing revolutionary, but could to see the software being maintained. Good tools are critical to a good OS. Log in to comment on this article

