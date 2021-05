CodeCraft returns

256 byte intro or game

1KB intro or game

2KB tool

4KB intro or game

After a 20 year hiatus, the CodeCraft RISC OS demo coding competition is back, with CodeCraft #4 . Like the previous instalments, the competition focuses on small programs, fitting into one of the following categories:The deadline for submissions is October 3rd, so there's plenty of time to get in your entry (or entries). Questions and submissions should be sent to Kuemmel via the email found in the " A Call to the ARMs " intro ReadMe.If you're new to CodeCraft, make sure to check out the CodeCraft #3 #2 and #1 websites to see the entries from the previous instalments.