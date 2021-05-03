CodeCraft returns

After a 20 year hiatus, the CodeCraft RISC OS demo coding competition is back, with CodeCraft #4
. Like the previous instalments, the competition focuses on small programs, fitting into one of the following categories:
- 256 byte intro or game
- 1KB intro or game
- 2KB tool
- 4KB intro or game
The deadline for submissions is October 3rd, so there's plenty of time to get in your entry (or entries). Questions and submissions should be sent to Kuemmel via the email found in the "A Call to the ARMs
" intro ReadMe.
If you're new to CodeCraft, make sure to check out the CodeCraft #3
, #2
and #1
websites to see the entries from the previous instalments.