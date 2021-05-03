log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- April News round-up (News:)
- FrogFind - seems to make the www a little more old school ! (Gen:2)
- Wakefield Show 2021 (News:1)
- Archive 2021 Issue 3 reviewed (News:1)
- !Organizer update for Wakefield Show (News:)
- Menuwhere (Gen:1)
- Wakefield Show is on Saturday (News:)
- Sophie Wilson tells Rougol... Future of Microprocessors (News:)
- Wakefield Show 2021 Preview (News:2)
- April update for Iris browser (News:5)
Related articles
- An arbitrary number of possibly influential RISC OS things
- Wakefield 2003 - the preview
- Pass the time this Christmas with a selection of RISC OS and BBC Micro talks
- Newsround
- Building the Dream 2 - The RISC OS Sound System
- Early August Update
- Wakefield 2006 show report
- Merry Christmas
- Show! There's a show! Show happening! [updated^2]
- Finn brothers in Top 100 Arts List
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: CodeCraft returns
 

CodeCraft returns

Posted by Jeffrey Lee on 17:30, 3/5/2021 | , , ,
 
After a 20 year hiatus, the CodeCraft RISC OS demo coding competition is back, with CodeCraft #4. Like the previous instalments, the competition focuses on small programs, fitting into one of the following categories:
  • 256 byte intro or game
  • 1KB intro or game
  • 2KB tool
  • 4KB intro or game
The deadline for submissions is October 3rd, so there's plenty of time to get in your entry (or entries). Questions and submissions should be sent to Kuemmel via the email found in the "A Call to the ARMs" intro ReadMe.
 
If you're new to CodeCraft, make sure to check out the CodeCraft #3, #2 and #1 websites to see the entries from the previous instalments.
 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: CodeCraft returns
  