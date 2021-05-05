  Cloverleaf campaign goes live





Cloverleaf RISCOS Computer UG

Olpe, Germany

May 5th, 2021



We are happy to announce the restart of our Kickstarter Cloverleaf RISC OS

project. We have refined the project for its new incarnation and have

provided more detail than in the previous Kickstarter.



The main objective of our campaign is still to attract new users to RISC

OS, rather than to become a competitor in the limited RISC OS community.

That is why we have chosen Kickstarter and Facebook as our marketing

platforms - to reach people beyond the current RISC OS community. Our

goal is to promote RISC OS as a unique operating system, and to find new

users, helping revive this amazing OS.



Additionally, it is still our aim to bring the RockChip RK3399 ARM SoC to

RISC OS world, working with our partners and programmers both inside and

outside the traditional RISC OS world. This will give us a range of

exciting SBC boards and access to fast EMMC and NVMe mass storage which

are not included in current Raspberry Pi hardware. This also unlocks

access to a new 14"-laptop in the form of the PineBook Pro with 4 GB RAM,

64 GB EMMC and NVMe connector. This time we are offering the RK3399 RISC

OS image separately for a price of 199 Euro (approx £172 ). This price

includes also our Cloverleaf RISC OS Standard distro with High-res Doom

game and full SparkFS (compressing ZIP and Tar files). There are two more

distros available, the Plus and the Art distro, with many additional

valuable programs.



For new RISC OS users, we offer the plug&play Kitten Pi based on the

Raspberry Pi 4B for 299 Euro (approx. £259) including the Cloverleaf

RISC OS Standard distro.



For those of you looking for new hardware, we offer the Cloverleaf Puma

desktop PC with 4 GB RAM, 32 GB EMMC and NVMe connector based on the

RK3399 for 399 Euro (approx. £344). The driver for NVMe is a separate

pledge.



This time the 14" laptop is not part of the funding as Kickstarter have

become more restrictive of projects leveraging external hardware designs

(ie. we can't offer items that we don't build ourselves). Therefore we

decided to offer the RK3399 RISC OS image separately and customers can

purchase the laptop directly from the manufacturer Pine64 or at our shops

(Cloverleaf or R-Comp Interactive). The RK3399 image will work also with a

selection of RK3399 SBC boards. Currently, the development is based on the

Pine RockPro64 but we plan to include also the Radxa RockPi 4B. So if you

want the RockChip RK3399 to become part of the RISC OS world then please

help to fund the development of the port.



The project also consists also of multiple software projects which you can

pledge to separately, or add to your hardware order:



ChatCube client for IRC (49 Euro/£42)

ChatCube client for Signal (49 Euro/£42)

ChatCube app for Android and iPhone (49 Euro/£42)

ArtCube (photo editing) (49 Euro/£42)

CodeCube (programming IDE) (69 Euro/£60)

New !Desktop environment (49 Euro/£42)(open-source initiative by Paolo Zaino)

New Filer (49 Euro/£42)

WIFI driver (49 Euro/£42)

NVMe driver (49 Euro/£42)

2D/3D GPU driver for RK3399 (49 Euro/£42)



If 49 Euro/£42 is too much for you then you can fund smaller amount too. With

each pledge in the crowdfunding for software or hardware, you are

supporting the development of new drivers, UI/interface improvements or

more applications.



We don't necessarily expect to receive a full funding for all the packages

we offer. Our future plan is to finance the missing elements with the

sales of software, hardware and the Cloverleaf RISC OS distribution. The

packages that get the most funding will be taken care of first. If a third

party (organization or individual) solves one of the tasks we will forward

the funds to them. If the pledges for one reward are too low we will

refund your pledge or ask you to contribute it to another part of the

project.



Funders receive a copy/license for the software they have supported. For

application developments such as ArtCube, ChatCube or CodeCube,

beta-versions will be delivered before the final release.



Thanks for your interest!



Best wishes,



Stefan Frohling



markee174 (20:35 5/5/2021)

Andrew Poole Message #125116, posted by andypoole at 16:08, 5/5/2021



Web

Twitter

Posts: 5553 I'm interested to see how Stefan's going to produce all of those reward tiers for 6000 Euro.



Per Kickstarter's rules, the project's main target amount should be the amount required to deliver all reward tiers. Hiding the higher target goals deep in the text on the project page is massively misleading and is against the Kickstarter's rules.



It's also explicitly against Kickstarter's rules on prohibited items to resell anything not designed and created by the project itself, so most of the reward tiers that include any software or hardware not created entirely by Cloverleaf are also entirely against the Kickstarter rules.



Honestly, it seems like Kickstarter is entirely the wrong platform for the type of project Stefan's trying to do.



Of course, when asked about these things, Stefan resorts to name calling instead of being transparent and answering questions. Not a good look for someone wanting people to send them money and support their project, but then it's about what I expected after the last time I tried to ask him something...



[edit]Stefan's deleted the tweet I linked to above and blocked me from his Twitter account (I'm getting a sense of deja vu here...). Here's a screenshot of what it said. Since when was asking questions about something he wants people to pay money for "negative talking"?



Maybe the message Cloverleaf want to convey is "No questions, only money"?[/edit]



Disclaimer: My opinion, not that of TIB or the other TIB staff, etc.



[Edited by andypoole at 21:30, 5/5/2021] [ Log in to reply ] Mark Stephens Message #125117, posted by markee174 at 20:35, 5/5/2021, in reply to message #125116

ClipBoard support for RPCEmu would be a really nice and welcome improvement for the Emulator. Would it work on Mac version as well?


