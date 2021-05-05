  Cloverleaf campaign goes live

Stefan has relaunched his Cloverleaf campaign on Kickstarter. He explains it much better than me in his email, so over to Stefan...
Cloverleaf RISCOS Computer UG
Olpe, Germany
May 5th, 2021
We are happy to announce the restart of our Kickstarter Cloverleaf RISC OS
project. We have refined the project for its new incarnation and have
provided more detail than in the previous Kickstarter.
The main objective of our campaign is still to attract new users to RISC
OS, rather than to become a competitor in the limited RISC OS community.
That is why we have chosen Kickstarter and Facebook as our marketing
platforms - to reach people beyond the current RISC OS community. Our
goal is to promote RISC OS as a unique operating system, and to find new
users, helping revive this amazing OS.
Additionally, it is still our aim to bring the RockChip RK3399 ARM SoC to
RISC OS world, working with our partners and programmers both inside and
outside the traditional RISC OS world. This will give us a range of
exciting SBC boards and access to fast EMMC and NVMe mass storage which
are not included in current Raspberry Pi hardware. This also unlocks
access to a new 14"-laptop in the form of the PineBook Pro with 4 GB RAM,
64 GB EMMC and NVMe connector. This time we are offering the RK3399 RISC
OS image separately for a price of 199 Euro (approx £172 ). This price
includes also our Cloverleaf RISC OS Standard distro with High-res Doom
game and full SparkFS (compressing ZIP and Tar files). There are two more
distros available, the Plus and the Art distro, with many additional
valuable programs.
For new RISC OS users, we offer the plug&play Kitten Pi based on the
Raspberry Pi 4B for 299 Euro (approx. £259) including the Cloverleaf
RISC OS Standard distro.
For those of you looking for new hardware, we offer the Cloverleaf Puma
desktop PC with 4 GB RAM, 32 GB EMMC and NVMe connector based on the
RK3399 for 399 Euro (approx. £344). The driver for NVMe is a separate
pledge.
This time the 14" laptop is not part of the funding as Kickstarter have
become more restrictive of projects leveraging external hardware designs
(ie. we can't offer items that we don't build ourselves). Therefore we
decided to offer the RK3399 RISC OS image separately and customers can
purchase the laptop directly from the manufacturer Pine64 or at our shops
(Cloverleaf or R-Comp Interactive). The RK3399 image will work also with a
selection of RK3399 SBC boards. Currently, the development is based on the
Pine RockPro64 but we plan to include also the Radxa RockPi 4B. So if you
want the RockChip RK3399 to become part of the RISC OS world then please
help to fund the development of the port.
The project also consists also of multiple software projects which you can
pledge to separately, or add to your hardware order:
ChatCube client for IRC (49 Euro/£42)
ChatCube client for Signal (49 Euro/£42)
ChatCube app for Android and iPhone (49 Euro/£42)
ArtCube (photo editing) (49 Euro/£42)
CodeCube (programming IDE) (69 Euro/£60)
New !Desktop environment (49 Euro/£42)(open-source initiative by Paolo Zaino)
New Filer (49 Euro/£42)
WIFI driver (49 Euro/£42)
NVMe driver (49 Euro/£42)
2D/3D GPU driver for RK3399 (49 Euro/£42)
If 49 Euro/£42 is too much for you then you can fund smaller amount too. With
each pledge in the crowdfunding for software or hardware, you are
supporting the development of new drivers, UI/interface improvements or
more applications.
For details please look into the Kickstarter page.
We don't necessarily expect to receive a full funding for all the packages
we offer. Our future plan is to finance the missing elements with the
sales of software, hardware and the Cloverleaf RISC OS distribution. The
packages that get the most funding will be taken care of first. If a third
party (organization or individual) solves one of the tasks we will forward
the funds to them. If the pledges for one reward are too low we will
refund your pledge or ask you to contribute it to another part of the
project.
Funders receive a copy/license for the software they have supported. For
application developments such as ArtCube, ChatCube or CodeCube,
beta-versions will be delivered before the final release.
Thanks for your interest!
Best wishes,
Stefan Frohling