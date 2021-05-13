log in | register | forums
Spy Mission: The Ice caves of Dr. Atom reviewed

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:42, 13/5/2021 |
 
The latest game from Amcog is a sideways scrolling shoot-em-up.

The back story is that you are an M17 spy on a secret mission to investigate Dr. Atom in his secret Antarctic based. Having been captured and escaped, you are trying to get to your submarine in a stolen (and armoured) experimental car with Dr.Atom's forces out to stop you. So there is going to be a lot of shooting and ducking and diving, accompanied by lots of music and sound effects.
 
You can play the game from keyboard or USB mouse and it runs on all RISC OS systems, including emulators. I spent most of a saturday afternoon putting it though its paces on RPCemu, purely in the interesting of providing you with a proper review.
 

 

 
The game itself is written in BASIC and you can open up the code and investigate if you want to learn how it works.
 

 
If you enjoy this stlye of game, Spy Mission ticks all the boxes and is highly recommended.
 
You can get Spy Mission from PlingStore directly for 9.99 pounds.
 
Amcog Games website
 
