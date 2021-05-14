



Rougol May Talk Posted by Mark Stephens on 14:28, 14/5/2021 | News







It is free to attend, its online and this month Gerph is going to be talking about Software testing.



If you are a RISC OS user, what else would you be doing on a monday night?



Rougol website



Gerph also has an online survey asking for feedback from RISC OS developers at https://survey.gerph.org/index.php/613787

More info:



Software Testing, presented by Gerph



Monday 17th May 2021, 7.45pm



Online via Zoom, meeting open from 7.30pm



http://www.rougol.jellybaby.net/meetings/



Following on from last year's very well received talk about Building RISC OS Online, Gerph will be making a welcome return to talk about how the build service can be used to help with software testing.

https://build.riscos.online/



Gerph cares that systems are well designed and tested, and that developers get useful feedback on failures. However this is often difficult on "classic" RISC OS, due to lack of suitable tools and system instability. Helping with this is one of the goals of RISC OS Pyromaniac.

https://pyromaniac.riscos.online/



Gerph will be talking about the principles of testing levels (unit - system and customer testing), and why we do it, and then starting out with theoretical examples for an application, before moving on to a concrete discussion of a tiny section of Edit. He will cover a really basic example, and follow this with a more involved example of how to make tests for a module.



Gerph is also looking for feedback and has put up an online survey:

https://survey.gerph.org/index.php/613787



This meeting will be held online via Zoom. Please contact us to receive a link to the meeting on the day. If you have last month's link, it's the same one!



http://www.rougol.jellybaby.net/contacts/ [ Log in to reply ]

