log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- Rougol May Talk (News:2)
- Spy Mission: The Ice caves of Dr. Atom reviewed (News:)
- Drag'n'Drop 10i5 edition reviewed (News:)
- Cloverleaf campaign goes live (News:8)
- Archive 2021 Issue 3 reviewed (News:3)
- CodeCraft returns (News:)
- April News round-up (News:)
- FrogFind - seems to make the www a little more old school ! (Gen:2)
- Wakefield Show 2021 (News:1)
- !Organizer update for Wakefield Show (News:)
Related articles
- Cloverleaf campaign goes live
- April News round-up
- !Organizer update for Wakefield Show
- Wakefield Show 2021 Preview
- Reminder to set your clocks for Rougol talk on monday night
- April update for Iris browser
- March News Round-up
- Git comes to RISC OS
- Daryl Dudey talks about Graphics Programming Using DARIC
- ROOL updates DDE
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: Rougol May Talk
 

Rougol May Talk

Posted by Mark Stephens on 14:28, 14/5/2021 |
 
Just a reminder that Rougol have their regular monthly online talk on monday night.
 
It is free to attend, its online and this month Gerph is going to be talking about Software testing.
 
If you are a RISC OS user, what else would you be doing on a monday night?
 
Rougol website
 
  Rougol May Talk
  markee174 (17:10 14/5/2021)
 
Mark Stephens Message #125127, posted by markee174 at 17:10, 14/5/2021
Does all the
work around here
Posts: 97 		Gerph also has an online survey asking for feedback from RISC OS developers at https://survey.gerph.org/index.php/613787
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 
Bryan Hogan Message #125128, posted by helpful at 17:22, 14/5/2021
Member
Posts: 226 		More info:

Software Testing, presented by Gerph

Monday 17th May 2021, 7.45pm

Online via Zoom, meeting open from 7.30pm

http://www.rougol.jellybaby.net/meetings/

Following on from last year's very well received talk about Building RISC OS Online, Gerph will be making a welcome return to talk about how the build service can be used to help with software testing.
https://build.riscos.online/

Gerph cares that systems are well designed and tested, and that developers get useful feedback on failures. However this is often difficult on "classic" RISC OS, due to lack of suitable tools and system instability. Helping with this is one of the goals of RISC OS Pyromaniac.
https://pyromaniac.riscos.online/

Gerph will be talking about the principles of testing levels (unit - system and customer testing), and why we do it, and then starting out with theoretical examples for an application, before moving on to a concrete discussion of a tiny section of Edit. He will cover a really basic example, and follow this with a more involved example of how to make tests for a module.

Gerph is also looking for feedback and has put up an online survey:
https://survey.gerph.org/index.php/613787

This meeting will be held online via Zoom. Please contact us to receive a link to the meeting on the day. If you have last month's link, it's the same one!

http://www.rougol.jellybaby.net/contacts/
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 

The Icon Bar: News and features: Rougol May Talk
  