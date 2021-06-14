log in | register | forums
Organizer updated to 2.29a
 

Organizer updated to 2.29a

Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:19, 14/6/2021 |
 
While they were not speaking at the Wakefield Show, the Organizer team took the opportunity to release another minor update - 2.29a

Organizer is a 'filofax' style Organizer for RISC OS. It has seen significant improvements in the last few releases. I still find it a killer application for RISC OS, especially the ability to see everything from one day to a year with multiple weeks. I usually view 2 weeks, 6 weeks or 16 weeks. The ability to colour code entries is very neat and allows me to have one calendar with my work, TIB and personal entries all clearly labelled.
 

 
This is a mini update with 7 bugs fixed according to the changelog. But if you are not using 2.29 there will be plenty of new features for you in the upgrade.
 
There have also been some updates to the documentation available from Downloads. The ICal import and export guide now shows you how to integrate with Google Calendar running on RISC OS with the Iris browser.
 
2.29a is a free update for users of 2.29 and there are discounts for users of older versions.
 
Organizer website
 
