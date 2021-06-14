Organizer updated to 2.29a





Organizer is a 'filofax' style Organizer for RISC OS. It has seen significant improvements in the last few releases. I still find it a killer application for RISC OS, especially the ability to see everything from one day to a year with multiple weeks. I usually view 2 weeks, 6 weeks or 16 weeks. The ability to colour code entries is very neat and allows me to have one calendar with my work, TIB and personal entries all clearly labelled.







This is a mini update with 7 bugs fixed according to the changelog. But if you are not using 2.29 there will be plenty of new features for you in the upgrade.



There have also been some updates to the documentation available from



2.29a is a free update for users of 2.29 and there are discounts for users of older versions.



