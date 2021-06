Rougol June talk is next week Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:49, 18/6/2021 | News







This month ex-Acorn developer Michael Stephens will be talking about his work on updating RISC OS for the StrongARM, the Phoebe kernel, and the 32bit work at Pace.



As usual the talk is free and you do not even need to leave the house to attend.



Just a reminder that the Rougol June talk is on monday.