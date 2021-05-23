



Some exciting news from Cloverleaf Posted by Mark Stephens on 19:18, 23/5/2021 | News







We are happy to announce that Simon Wilson has committed himself once again to RISC OS and wants to work with us to create a Mesa 3D GPU driver for the RockChip RK3399. The RockChip RK3399 RISC OS port is part of our Kickstarter funding in cooperation with Andrew Rawnsley from RComp.

http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/riscos-cloverleaf/risc-os-built-the-future-os-for-your-powersaving-computer



Simon obtained extensive experience with GPU drivers while working for Qualcomm to port Android GPU drivers for the Snapdragon SOCs. Simon is also an experienced RISC OS programmer who implemented the IyonixMesa, PCI TV and SoundBlaster drivers.



We also plan to create a RISC OS module that makes the Mesa OpenGL API available to BBC BASIC and any other programmig language by SWI calls.



The result of Simon's work will be open source and we hope to make Mesa OpenGL available, with or without GPU support, for all RISC OS systems.

Our work will be based on the open source Panfrost Mesa driver and our work with be published by the MIT license.

Additionally, there is planned support for these APIs in our coming programming IDE !CodeCube.



This is a perfect example what we also want to achieve with our Cloverleaf RISC OS project. One of the goals is to motivate old and new RISC OS programmers to join and further the development of RISC OS.



Anyone who is into computer graphics is welcome to join the Mesa 3D project as there might be many supporting tasks where we could need some helping hands.



Just write me an email at



Kevin Wells Message #125129, posted by Kevsoft at 22:05, 23/5/2021 Member

Posts: 8 Looss like a promising start to their Kickstarter efforts. [ Log in to reply ]

