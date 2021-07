Rougol July talk Posted by Mark Stephens on 22:19, 19/7/2021 | talk







Going forward, it shows that the meeting works as a hybrid event and hopefully that will be the format going forwards....



Rougol website



The Rougol July meeting was a more gentle event with 2 people in the pub and 20 remote, chatting about RISC OS and life in general and enjoying the sunshine.Going forward, it shows that the meeting works as a hybrid event and hopefully that will be the format going forwards.... Log in to comment on this article