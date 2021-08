July News round-up Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:40, 30/7/2021 | News







RISC OS finally gets some hardware floating point acceleration.



RISC OS Developments shareholders received and update on Iris and other software developments.



Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?RISC OS finally gets some hardware floating point acceleration. Read ROOL posting.RISC OS Developments shareholders received and update on Iris and other software developments. Log in to comment on this article