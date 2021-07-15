



July Rougol meeting goes hybrid Posted by Mark Stephens on 13:45, 15/7/2021







In fact it is even cooler than that (sorry Bryan). You will still be able to attend the meeting remotely on Zoom (and a lot of people have been taking the chance to do this over lockdown with number always into the 40s or well above). But if you crave human company and live near London, you can now also actually attend the event in a physical event.



Hopefully this will mean the best of both worlds with the meeting not limited to just those near London, but still a proper physical event for people who want that. It should also widen the options for speakers.



Presumably if you can attend the meeting, but have to leave early, you can attend it in both capacities as a hybrid, hybrid meeting....



Rougol website



