  !Fuse 1.57 reviewed

If you pine for the chance to play Spectrum games (ideally without the old rubber keyboard), there are lots of Sinclair Spectrum games freely available to download from the Internet. This review would have been written much quicker if I had not stumbled upon quite a few 'old friends' while researching it!
There was an old version of Fuse available for RISC OS - Cloverleaf brings it bang up to almost the latest version (!Fuse is 1.57 and the latest release is now 1.60) and it now runs on modern machines (I did exhaustive testing on my Titanium).
You can download the game directly from the Cloverleaf website and it is also setup to work as a RiscPkg.
Once installed, you make download a Spectrum ROM image, set the type to &BA0 and double-click on the game or open the game in !Fuse. I found it best not to run !Fuse and then try to load the game by double-clicking on the ROM file.
!Fuse has its own GUI and runs in a window. The !Fuse menu appears when you press F1 - there are no RISC OS menus, icon in the icon bar or fullscreen mode.
I am really grateful to Cloverleaf for updating !Fuse. And if you will excuse me, I have to get back to 1982...
CloverLeaf Downloads page