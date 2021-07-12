  Iris July update

The latest release is July 5th (1.012) and features a whole mix of bug fixes, user improvements, work under the bonnet and new features. On the Iris homepage, you will find a link which makes it very easy to download the new version.
Many of the changes are very technical in nature and improve memory management. The software should still be regarded as beta, but it works well and the new release is at least as robust as the old April release.
There are some exciting new features which include more save options and a password manager.
If you are using Iris, I would strongly recommend moving onto the latest version.