Rougol August meeting is an award-winning event

141 votes were cast for the awards using



All the results are posted online at RISC OS Awards.



Several of the winners were on the call and invited to make comments.



It was really nice to see the wide range of RISC OS software and developers who featured in all the categories. And it was a lot more fun than just posting the results on the Internet.



And the Icon Bar was runner up in the best website category! So we will need to find some space on the mantlepiece...



As with all big events, there were opportunities to chat with the stars and other attendees afterwards.



Rougol website



