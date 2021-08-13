log in
RISC OS Awards at the Rougol August meeting
Posted by
Mark Stephens
on 08:51, 13/8/2021 |
News
The August Rougol even will be another in person or online event (which seems to work very well). This month it sees the presentation of the RISC OS Awards 2020 - maybe we will get some speeches!
Rougol Website
