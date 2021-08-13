log in | register | forums
Article archives
RISC OS Awards at the Rougol August meeting

Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:51, 13/8/2021 |
 
The August Rougol even will be another in person or online event (which seems to work very well). This month it sees the presentation of the RISC OS Awards 2020 - maybe we will get some speeches!
 
Rougol Website
 
