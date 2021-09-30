  September News round-up

Member

Bought the book The Application Tutorial and Listings Book. Its worth every penny. Unfortunately, I was confronted with one of the sad results of Brexit.

In the past, if I bought something from the UK, it was delivered to your doorstep. This time I had to go to the post office. Reason? I had to pay 6,75 import tax. That makes me sad. Not the six euros but realizing that the UK is not a part of Europe anymore.