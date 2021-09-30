log in | register | forums
September News round-up

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:22, 30/9/2021
 
Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?
 
The Icon Bar turned 22 years old.
 
A copy of Archive 25:4 dropped through the letterbox (thud). Read our review.
 
Computer legend Sir Clive Sinclair dies.
 
New updated version of SQLite for RISC OS.
 
Test version of Python 3.8.12 is now available.
 
News updates on the London Show website.
 
Drag'n'Drop release a new programming book - The Application Tutorial and Listings Book
 
WROCC Vol 39 Issue 5 newsletter is now available
 
2020 RISC OS Awards results are now available
 
New version 3.10 of Private Eye Image Viewer.
 
  d.denk (06:48 1/10/2021)
 
d.denk at 06:48, 1/10/2021
Member
Posts: 2 		Bought the book The Application Tutorial and Listings Book. Its worth every penny. Unfortunately, I was confronted with one of the sad results of Brexit.
In the past, if I bought something from the UK, it was delivered to your doorstep. This time I had to go to the post office. Reason? I had to pay 6,75 import tax. That makes me sad. Not the six euros but realizing that the UK is not a part of Europe anymore.
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 

