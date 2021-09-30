  September News round-up

Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?
The Icon Bar turned 22 years old.
A copy of Archive 25:4 dropped through the letterbox (thud). Read our review.
Computer legend Sir Clive Sinclair dies.
New updated version of SQLite for RISC OS.
Test version of Python 3.8.12 is now available.
News updates on the London Show website.
Drag'n'Drop release a new programming book - The Application Tutorial and Listings Book
WROCC Vol 39 Issue 5 newsletter is now available
2020 RISC OS Awards results are now available
New version 3.10 of Private Eye Image Viewer.