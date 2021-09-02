Drag'n'Drop 10i6 reviewed





The latest Drag and Drop (10i6) is now available for download. If you have not come across Drag'n'Drop before (where have you been hiding?), it is a long-running online RISC OS Magazine, currently edited by Chris Dewhurst. It is reminiscent of the 1990s style Acorn magazines and features programs to type in (which you can also buy to save the typing).



This edition is 36 pages long and contains the usual mix of news, reviews and programming articles. There is also an index of Volume 1-10, which contains a rich archive of programming articles.



This month's cover artwork is from Sybil Harris and will also feature in a book on RISC OS Application programming (due out in September). You can buy a copy from Drag'n'Drop website. This is mentioned in the 3 page news section (along with lots of other software updates and show news).



There is a detailed overview of the Amcog Development kit for Games as well, if you are looking to write some games.



The long-running Schema2 turorial has reached part 6 and covers graphing in considerable detail. There is also the next part of the series on Progamming the Toolbox with BASIC, which adds DrawFiles and lots of menu options to the example application.



Each edition of the magazine usually has a useful little utility application. This month we get a Bar copying program for Maestro files. As usual, the code is fully documented in the article.



