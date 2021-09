Monday night is Rougol September talk on RISC OS distributions Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:30, 17/9/2021 | talk







This months speaker is Bernard Boase with the talk which would have happened in March 2020, but was delayed due to events....



Bernard will be be looking at the different distributions you can get (ROOL's ePic, RISC OS Direct and RPCEmu's retro releases), what is included, how they compare and what changes we would like to suggest.



