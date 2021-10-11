log in | register | forums
Rougol London Shows returns this month

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:30, 11/10/2021 |
 
The long-running London Show is back in person after a couple of years being online only. It is running 11am - 5pm and tickets remain a pre-Covid fiver on the door (free to under 16s).
 
The Show takes place on Saturday 30th October (just over 2 weeks away) and is back to its usual venue of St. Giles Hotel, Feltham. If you are thinking of making this a weekend away, Rougol have also sorted out a discount code (ROUGOL) to stay at the hotel.

The format is also back to pre-Covid times, with a good list of exhibitors and talks. The current list of exhibitors includes:-
  • AMCOG games
  • Archive Magazine
  • Chris Hall
  • Cloverleaf
  • Drag'n'Drop
  • Elesar
  • Organizer
  • RISC OS Bits
  • RISC OS Open Ltd
  • Riscy Robots
  • Rougol
  • RPCEmu
  • Soft Rock Software
There is also the usual charities stand raising money for Combat stress.
 
Several Companies have already been announcing plans for the Show, and we are looking forward to a new game from Amcog.
 
This will be the first chance since The 2020 South-West Show to meet other RISC OS users and talk to developers in person so there should be lots to talk about! It will also be your first opportunity to meet the new editor of Archive Magazine (who is promising an edition for the show).
 
Full details are on the website
 
  Kevsoft (16:26 12/10/2021)
  flibble (17:44 12/10/2021)
    helpful (02:38 13/10/2021)
 
Kevin Wells Message #125216, posted by Kevsoft at 16:26, 12/10/2021
Member
Posts: 13 		Train Times for Feltham Station on the 30-10-2021

Station: Feltham on 2021-10-30 at 10:00

Scheduled Arrival 10:05 Starts Virginia Water Plaform 1
Scheduled Departure 10:05 Ends London Waterloo

Scheduled Arrival 10:06 Starts London Waterloo Plaform 2
Scheduled Departure 10:06 Ends Weybridge

Scheduled Arrival 10:10 Starts Weybridge Plaform 1
Scheduled Departure 10:11 Ends London Waterloo

Scheduled Arrival 10:15 Starts Windsor & Eton Riverside Plaform 1
Scheduled Departure 10:16 Ends London Waterloo

Scheduled Arrival 10:16 Starts London Waterloo Plaform 2
Scheduled Departure 10:16 Ends Virginia Water

Scheduled Arrival 10:29 Starts London Waterloo Plaform 2
Scheduled Departure 10:29 Ends Windsor & Eton Riverside

Scheduled Arrival 10:35 Starts Virginia Water Plaform 1
Scheduled Departure 10:35 Ends London Waterloo

Scheduled Arrival 10:36 Starts London Waterloo Plaform 2
Scheduled Departure 10:36 Ends Weybridge

Scheduled Arrival 10:40 Starts Weybridge Plaform 1
Scheduled Departure 10:41 Ends London Waterloo

Scheduled Arrival 10:45 Starts Windsor & Eton Riverside Plaform 1
Scheduled Departure 10:46 Ends London Waterloo

Created by TrainTimes from http://kevsoft.co.uk/#TrainTimes
with DATA sullpied BY https://www.transportapi.com/

Not sure how far from the station the hotel is
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 
Peter Howkins Message #125217, posted by flibble at 17:44, 12/10/2021, in reply to message #125216
flibble

Posts: 886
Not sure how far from the station the hotel is
big smile

https://www.riscoslondonshow.co.uk/i/IMG_5405.jpg
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 
Bryan Hogan Message #125218, posted by helpful at 02:38, 13/10/2021, in reply to message #125217
Member
Posts: 229 		Time wise, the hotel is now even closer to the station than it used to be, as a new exit has been built at the end of platform 1. That leads to a new footpath under the bridge and up a ramp that comes out next to the hotel, so you don't even need to cross any roads now big smile
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 

