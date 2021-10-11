  Rougol London Shows returns this month

The long-running London Show is back in person after a couple of years being online only. It is running 11am - 5pm and tickets remain a pre-Covid fiver on the door (free to under 16s).
The Show takes place on Saturday 30th October (just over 2 weeks away) and is back to its usual venue of St. Giles Hotel, Feltham. If you are thinking of making this a weekend away, Rougol have also sorted out a discount code (ROUGOL) to stay at the hotel
The format is also back to pre-Covid times, with a good list of exhibitors
and talks. The current list of exhibitors includes:-
- AMCOG games
- Archive Magazine
- Chris Hall
- Cloverleaf
- Drag'n'Drop
- Elesar
- Organizer
- RISC OS Bits
- RISC OS Open Ltd
- Riscy Robots
- Rougol
- RPCEmu
- Soft Rock Software
There is also the usual charities stand raising money for Combat stress.
Several Companies have already been announcing plans for the Show, and we are looking forward to a new game from Amcog.
This will be the first chance since The 2020 South-West Show to meet other RISC OS users and talk to developers in person so there should be lots to talk about! It will also be your first opportunity to meet the new editor of Archive Magazine (who is promising an edition for the show).
Full details are on the website
|Kevsoft (16:26 12/10/2021)
flibble (17:44 12/10/2021)
helpful (02:38 13/10/2021)
Kevin Wells
|Message #125216, posted by Kevsoft at 16:26, 12/10/2021
|Member
Posts: 13
|Train Times for Feltham Station on the 30-10-2021
Station: Feltham on 2021-10-30 at 10:00
Scheduled Arrival 10:05 Starts Virginia Water Plaform 1
Scheduled Departure 10:05 Ends London Waterloo
Scheduled Arrival 10:06 Starts London Waterloo Plaform 2
Scheduled Departure 10:06 Ends Weybridge
Scheduled Arrival 10:10 Starts Weybridge Plaform 1
Scheduled Departure 10:11 Ends London Waterloo
Scheduled Arrival 10:15 Starts Windsor & Eton Riverside Plaform 1
Scheduled Departure 10:16 Ends London Waterloo
Scheduled Arrival 10:16 Starts London Waterloo Plaform 2
Scheduled Departure 10:16 Ends Virginia Water
Scheduled Arrival 10:29 Starts London Waterloo Plaform 2
Scheduled Departure 10:29 Ends Windsor & Eton Riverside
Scheduled Arrival 10:35 Starts Virginia Water Plaform 1
Scheduled Departure 10:35 Ends London Waterloo
Scheduled Arrival 10:36 Starts London Waterloo Plaform 2
Scheduled Departure 10:36 Ends Weybridge
Scheduled Arrival 10:40 Starts Weybridge Plaform 1
Scheduled Departure 10:41 Ends London Waterloo
Scheduled Arrival 10:45 Starts Windsor & Eton Riverside Plaform 1
Scheduled Departure 10:46 Ends London Waterloo
Not sure how far from the station the hotel is
Peter Howkins
|Message #125217, posted by flibble at 17:44, 12/10/2021, in reply to message #125216
|
Posts: 886
|
Not sure how far from the station the hotel is
https://www.riscoslondonshow.co.uk/i/IMG_5405.jpg
Bryan Hogan
|Message #125218, posted by helpful at 02:38, 13/10/2021, in reply to message #125217
|Member
Posts: 229
|Time wise, the hotel is now even closer to the station than it used to be, as a new exit has been built at the end of platform 1. That leads to a new footpath under the bridge and up a ramp that comes out next to the hotel, so you don't even need to cross any roads now
