  Rougol London Shows returns this month

AMCOG games

Archive Magazine

Chris Hall

Cloverleaf

Drag'n'Drop

Elesar

Organizer

RISC OS Bits

RISC OS Open Ltd

Riscy Robots

Rougol

RPCEmu

Soft Rock Software

The long-running London Show is back in person after a couple of years being online only. It is running 11am - 5pm and tickets remain a pre-Covid fiver on the door (free to under 16s).The Show takes place on Saturday 30th October (just over 2 weeks away) and is back to its usual venue of St. Giles Hotel, Feltham. If you are thinking of making this a weekend away, Rougol have also sorted out a discount code (ROUGOL) to stay at the hotel The format is also back to pre-Covid times, with a good list of exhibitors and talks. The current list of exhibitors includes:-There is also the usual charities stand raising money for Combat stress.Several Companies have already been announcing plans for the Show, and we are looking forward to a new game from Amcog.This will be the first chance since The 2020 South-West Show to meet other RISC OS users and talk to developers in person so there should be lots to talk about! It will also be your first opportunity to meet the new editor of Archive Magazine (who is promising an edition for the show).Full details are on the website