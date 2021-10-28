log in | register | forums
October News round-up

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:02, 28/10/2021
 
Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?

WROCC Vol 39 Issue 6 released
 
Exciting new updates for ScummVM adds lots of new games 
 
Interesting RISC OS developments on GitHub
 
More controversy with Cloverleaf's twitter account blocking people on social media.
 
Some interesting RISC OS demos on CodeCraft #4
 
Apple releases some really nice ARM powered laptops.
 
R-Comp updates MPro and Fireworks. Relaunches Webworkz.
 
Elesar updates WIFI HAT software to version 1.06 - the software will now autodetect if you need to take additional steps to login
 
There is a Show at the weekend...
 
  markee174 (11:21 28/10/2021)
 
markee174
Does all the
work around here
Posts: 99 		And there is a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 announced!

https://www.raspberrypi.com/news/new-raspberry-pi-zero-2-w-2/

Struggling to keep up with lots of different breaking news stories at the moment!
