



Wakefield Show 2022 announcement Posted by Mark Stephens on 13:09, 29/9/2021 | Shows







The Wakefield RISC OS Computer Club are pleased to announce that the 2022 Wakefield Acorn & RISC OS Computer Show will take place on Saturday 23rd April 2022, back at its usual venue of the Cedar Court Hotel, Wakefield. It will be the 25th "in-person" Wakefield Show, following the cancellation of the anniversary event in 2020.



The organisers are pleased to report that many of the exhibitors from the 32- and 8-bit worlds who were intending to be present in 2020 are already planning to attend in 2022. The familiar show theatre will also be back, with presentations throughout the day. More details will be published on the website over the coming months.



The show will feature the welcome return of the Charity Stall, raising much needed funds for Wakefield Hospice. Since 1996, our visitors have helped us reach a figure of around £25,000 for good causes.



So put the date into your diary, and please do come along to the North's premier RISC OS show -- for all things RISC OS, Retro and Raspberry Pi related.



If you are interested in booking a stand, please contact the organisers as soon as possible while space is still available.



For more details, visit



The Wakefield Acorn & RISC OS Computer Show is organised by members of the Wakefield RISC OS Computer Club.



Some very welcome news from the organisers of the Wakefield Show.....The Wakefield RISC OS Computer Club are pleased to announce that the 2022 Wakefield Acorn & RISC OS Computer Show will take place on Saturday 23rd April 2022, back at its usual venue of the Cedar Court Hotel, Wakefield. It will be the 25th "in-person" Wakefield Show, following the cancellation of the anniversary event in 2020.The organisers are pleased to report that many of the exhibitors from the 32- and 8-bit worlds who were intending to be present in 2020 are already planning to attend in 2022. The familiar show theatre will also be back, with presentations throughout the day. More details will be published on the website over the coming months.The show will feature the welcome return of the Charity Stall, raising much needed funds for Wakefield Hospice. Since 1996, our visitors have helped us reach a figure of around £25,000 for good causes.So put the date into your diary, and please do come along to the North's premier RISC OS show -- for all things RISC OS, Retro and Raspberry Pi related.If you are interested in booking a stand, please contact the organisers as soon as possible while space is still available.For more details, visit https://www.wakefieldshow.org.uk The Wakefield Acorn & RISC OS Computer Show is organised by members of the Wakefield RISC OS Computer Club. Wakefield Show 2022 announcement Kevsoft (18:11 29/9/2021)

Kevin Wells Message #125208, posted by Kevsoft at 18:11, 29/9/2021 Member

Posts: 11 Nice to see phyiscal shows returning, hope it goes well for them [ Log in to reply ]

