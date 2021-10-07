log in | register | forums
The Icon Bar: News and features: CodeCraft #4 voting open
 

CodeCraft #4 voting open

Posted by Jeffrey Lee on 20:00, 7/10/2021
 
The submission period for the CodeCraft #4 demo coding competition has now closed, which means now comes the part that every one can get involved with: Voting!
 
9 entries were received in total, but because voting is on a per-category basis, only 7 of the entries are eligible for voting (the other two are in categories that only received one entry). There are five entries in the 256 byte intro category, and two entries in the 1KB intro category.
 
Download links and YouTube videos of all the applicable demos are available here on pouët.net, and information about the voting process (and an all-in-one download archive for the submissions) is available here. At the time of writing, there is an issue which is preventing the CodeCraft website from being updated with this information.
 
The deadline for voting is Sunday the 17th of October.
 
