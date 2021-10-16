log in | register | forums
No October Rougol talk on monday

Posted by Mark Stephens on 18:15, 16/10/2021 |
 
There is no longer a meeting on Monday 18th October, as had previously been advertised. So you have the night off if you were planning to attend.
 
Maybe a chance to plan your trip to the London Show on Saturday 30th October...
 
