log in
|
register
|
forums
Show:
RISC OS
Games
Reviews
Internet
Retro
Show Reports
Tutorials
The Vigay
Go:
Home
News Archive
Free Ads
Media Watch
Downloads
Forums
Username:
Password:
User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums
Advanced search
Recent discussions
-
Rougol London Shows returns this month
(
News
:6)
-
September News round-up
(
News
:3)
-
CodeCraft #4 voting open
(
News
:)
-
AMCS free versions are live!
(
Gen
:27)
-
PinBoard 2.0 reaches Alpha9
(
News
:2)
-
Archive 25:4 reviewed
(
News
:1)
-
Wakefield Show 2022 announcement
(
News
:1)
-
September Rougol talk by Bernard Boase
(
News
:1)
-
Arculator updated to add A...on and more podule support
(
News
:5)
-
Don't forget your birthday this year
(
Gen
:9)
Related articles
-
Rougol London Shows returns this month
-
Wakefield Show 2022 announcement
-
Wakefield Show 2021
-
Wakefield Show is on Saturday
-
Wakefield Show 2021 Preview
-
Own a Unique Silver Deuce Case... for Charity
-
The London Show goes ahead online only
-
Virtual Wakefield Show report 2020
-
Wakefield show postponed due to COVID-19
-
South-West Show 2020 Report
Latest postings
RSS
2.0
|
1.0
|
0.9
Atom
0.3
Misc
RDF
|
CDF
Site Search
Enter your search terms
Web
IconBar
Submit search form
Article archives
The Icon Bar
:
News and features
: No October Rougol talk on monday
No October Rougol talk on monday
Posted by
Mark Stephens
on 18:15, 16/10/2021 |
Shows
There is no longer a meeting on Monday 18th October, as had previously been advertised. So you have the night off if you were planning to attend.
Maybe a chance to plan your trip to the London Show on Saturday 30th October...
Log in to comment on this article
The Icon Bar
:
News and features
: No October Rougol talk on monday
About The Icon Bar
|
Staff
|
Contact us
|
Privacy policy
© Copyright
One Point Nought
2000 - 2021.