Article archives
Rougol November talk - RISC OS Pyromaniac update

Posted by Mark Stephens on 22:01, 15/11/2021 |
 
This month's talk was probably the first proper 'hybrid' Rougol meetings with 8 people in person and 25 (including the speaker) on Zoom. We were actually kicked out of our usual room into a smaller one, so 8 people worked well.

If you turned up in person, it was very sociable from 6.30pm onwards, and the food the Duke of Sussex is very good.
 
This month's talk was an update by Graph on his talk last year where he showed off RISC OS pyromanic - a Cloud based Python implementation of RISC OS classic (as he now calls RISC OS in its traditional form) which makes testing, development and a whole lot of other things much easier.
 
The short answer to what Gerph had been working on was 'quite a lot'. The original version of Pyromania was quite limited in a lot of ways. The late 2021 has a lot more polish and functionality.
 
In particular it has a lot more of the functionality you might want to use in RISC OS, including a screen display, Sprite support and fonts.
 
The screen display component involved writing a VNC server, which is available as a separate project on Github. It only took 317 lines of code to integrate into pyromaniac
 
It is a lot of work to support sprites - we had a nice overview of how RISC OS draws sprites. There was lots of explanation on colour mapping, scrapings, transformation and tiling
 
There was a nice demo of Vnc server showing riscos games running on vnc in Pyromaniac. This could be used to add unit tests
 
Much of the presentation explained how RISC OS worked. So even if you were not interested in Pyromaniac, there was a lot of RISC OS detail really clearly presented - the slides and video should hopefully be available shortly.
 
Pyromaniac has moved from interesting to really interesting, and it will be exciting to see how Gerph develops it into 2022.
 
There is no Rougol meeting in December, but normal service resumes in January.
 
It was really great to be at an in person meeting again - here are some photos to prove we were there...
 




 
  gerph (23:55 15/11/2021)
 
Charles Justin Ferguson Message #125238, posted by gerph at 23:55, 15/11/2021
Member
Posts: 23 		Thank you to everyone came to the meeting and for the questions.

If you want to know more about Pyromaniac the resource site at https://pyromaniac.riscos.online/ has more details and examples (pictures, videos, code, and links to open source).

The full slides for the presentation together with the speaker notes are available at https://presentation.riscos.online/pyromaniac2/index.html

There is a survey about the presentation which it help me if you could complete: https://survey.gerph.org/index.php/199167?lang=en
