  Rougol's November talk is on Monday

As usual you can attend in person or online and it is free to attend.This meeting is the one where Rougol need to persuade the pub to give them the room for another year, so they are hoping to get a good in person turnout.



Bryan Hogan Message #125236, posted by helpful at 02:49, 13/11/2021 Member

Posts: 231 Following up on this months meeting announcement, I have a short plea for help to ensure the future of ROUGOL meetings.



When our previous venue suddenly closed at the end of 2019, it was a major worry that we would not be able to find another venue with such good facilities (private room, food, drink, wifi, big screen) in such a central location, and that didnt charge a fortune so that we could keep ROUGOL meetings free.



So it was a huge relief when we found The Duke of Sussex, with its really smart room, in an excellent location with even better public transport connections, closer parking spaces, and free! It seemed to go down well with members too, with our first few meetings there having increased numbers attending.



We therefore very much want to continue at this venue, and would like to book all the 3rd Mondays for next year at this months meeting.



However this is not going to be possible unless there is an increased turnout at the meeting this Monday. The pub are understandably reluctant to continue giving us the room, for free remember, if we cant guarantee to fill it. They have been very understanding since we restarted after lockdown, but we cant rely on their generosity forever.



Im therefore asking as many of you as possible to attend Mondays meeting in person at the pub, rather than online. I realise that this will still not be possible for some, due to medical worries, but if you are able to, please do come along.



If you cant come this month but feel that you will attend next year (e.g. after booster vaccines, checking covid trends, etc), email to let me know so that Ill have some idea of numbers and can then use that to reassure the pub. Contact info  https://rougol.jellybaby.net/contacts/index.html



If you dont want to come by public transport, car parking spaces are available directly outside the pub on Coral Street from 6.30pm. Note that the pub postcode goes to the front out on the main road (Baylis Road), for parking come in via Waterloo Road / Pearman Street, onto Coral Street. See the map on the website  https://www.rougol.jellybaby.net/venue.html



As an added incentive to attend, Gerph has provided us with some resources that you can get your hands on and look through as examples of what he has been working on.



Meeting info - https://www.rougol.jellybaby.net/meetings/index.html



Thanks for your attention, and I hope to see lots of you on Monday!



Bryan.

(Chairman pro-tem)



PS. Gerph's previous talk info, including YouTube link, can be found here - https://www.rougol.jellybaby.net/meetings/2020/nov.html [ Log in to reply ]

