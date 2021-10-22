log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- R-Comp preshow update (News:)
- Interesting new Application Launcher for RISC OS (News:1)
- No October Rougol talk on monday (News:)
- Rougol London Shows returns this month (News:6)
- September News round-up (News:3)
- CodeCraft #4 voting open (News:)
- AMCS free versions are live! (Gen:27)
- PinBoard 2.0 reaches Alpha9 (News:2)
- Archive 25:4 reviewed (News:1)
- Wakefield Show 2022 announcement (News:1)
Related articles
- Interesting new Application Launcher for RISC OS
- September News round-up
- August News round-up
- Are you signed up for the Acorn News Service?
- RISC OS Awards at the Rougol August meeting
- July News round-up
- TextEase Reviewed - Turtle Graphics
- June News Round-up
- Rougol June talk is next week
- DDE30a updated to DDE30b
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: R-Comp preshow update
 

R-Comp preshow update

Posted by Mark Stephens on 15:09, 22/10/2021 |
 
R-Comp will have a reduced presence at next week's London show. Andrew and Steph will (after much heart-searching) not be there as they are both shielding and in the 'at risk' category (seems a very sensible decision to us).

So there will be a reduced R-Comp stand which will be operated by Richard Orpheus and other members of the R-Comp team. Andrew may be doing a remote talk at the Show. He is also hoping to do a pre-show stream to update us all on what R-Comp have been up to on Thursday 28th October.
 
There will be show discounts on offer.
 
We look forward to catching up with Andrew in whatever form it takes and IconBar will be reporting any news as usual.
 
R-Comp website and their new one for RISC OS Computers
 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: R-Comp preshow update
  