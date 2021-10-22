



R-Comp preshow update Posted by Mark Stephens on 15:09, 22/10/2021 | News







So there will be a reduced R-Comp stand which will be operated by Richard Orpheus and other members of the R-Comp team. Andrew may be doing a remote talk at the Show. He is also hoping to do a pre-show stream to update us all on what R-Comp have been up to on Thursday 28th October.



There will be show discounts on offer.



We look forward to catching up with Andrew in whatever form it takes and IconBar will be reporting any news as usual.



