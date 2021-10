Angband added to Riscosports Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:48, 24/10/2021 | News











It is not the latest version, but it runs nicely in a WIMP window and is as playable as ever.



There is lots of other interesting software on the site (including an updated copy of Sargasso) so well worth checking out.



Website



The Rogue style game has always been one of my favourites. So I was very pleased to notice that Riscosports has quietly added a copy of Angband to their games section.It is not the latest version, but it runs nicely in a WIMP window and is as playable as ever.There is lots of other interesting software on the site (including an updated copy of Sargasso) so well worth checking out. Log in to comment on this article