- Angband added to Riscosports (News:)
- R-Comp preshow update (News:1)
- Interesting new Application Launcher for RISC OS (News:1)
- No October Rougol talk on monday (News:)
- Rougol London Shows returns this month (News:6)
- September News round-up (News:3)
- CodeCraft #4 voting open (News:)
- AMCS free versions are live! (Gen:27)
- PinBoard 2.0 reaches Alpha9 (News:2)
- Archive 25:4 reviewed (News:1)
- R-Comp preshow update
- Interesting new Application Launcher for RISC OS
- September News round-up
- August News round-up
- Are you signed up for the Acorn News Service?
- RISC OS Awards at the Rougol August meeting
- July News round-up
- TextEase Reviewed - Turtle Graphics
- June News Round-up
- Rougol June talk is next week
The Icon Bar: News and features: Angband added to Riscosports
 

Angband added to Riscosports

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:48, 24/10/2021 |
 
The Rogue style game has always been one of my favourites. So I was very pleased to notice that Riscosports has quietly added a copy of Angband to their games section.


 
It is not the latest version, but it runs nicely in a WIMP window and is as playable as ever.
 
There is lots of other interesting software on the site (including an updated copy of Sargasso) so well worth checking out.
 
Website
 
