Article archives
The Icon Bar
:
News and features
: Angband added to Riscosports
Angband added to Riscosports
Posted by
Mark Stephens
on 07:48, 24/10/2021 |
News
The Rogue style game has always been one of my favourites. So I was very pleased to
notice
that Riscosports has quietly added a copy of
Angband
to their games section.
It is not the latest version, but it runs nicely in a WIMP window and is as playable as ever.
There is lots of other interesting software on the site (including an updated copy of Sargasso) so well worth checking out.
Website
