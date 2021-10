Fireworkz Pro 2.31 and Messenger Pro 8.05 released Posted by Mark Stephens on 12:38, 26/10/2021 | News







Fireworkz should also improve compatibility with Excel and SaveAs option has been revamped and updated.



Both updates are free to users of current versions and can be downloaded from !Store (my task for tonight).



R-Comp website



As traditional around the London Show, R-Comp have some nice software updates for us. These are both mainly bug fix and performance updates (always nice to have).Fireworkz should also improve compatibility with Excel and SaveAs option has been revamped and updated.Both updates are free to users of current versions and can be downloaded from !Store (my task for tonight). Fireworkz Pro 2.31 and Messenger Pro 8.05 released arawnsley (13:49 26/10/2021)

Andrew Rawnsley Message #125224, posted by arawnsley at 13:49, 26/10/2021 R-Comp chap

Posts: 568 We're also in the process of working on resurrecting Paul Vigay's "Webworkz" application which converts Fireworkz documents into HTML with styles represented via CSS.



With the kind support of Andrew Conroy who has been looking after Paul's shareware software since his death, we've done some updates to the program and removed various restrictions. Additionally, Stuart Swales, author of Fireworkz, has made some code suggestions to improve the program's style handling.



Hopefully this will be included in the download zip before the show [ Log in to reply ]