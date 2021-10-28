



R-Comp preshow streaming event Posted by Mark Stephens on 19:15, 28/10/2021







Here are my notes/summary...



On screen demo using a 4te of new Fireworkz (better Excel exports and welcome back Webworkz). Webworkz creates standalone HTML version of Fireworks documents. It converts all styles into CSS. Workworkz is now free and part of Fireworkz Pro but will also still be available separately.



+1 is a plugin for the Pi400 to add a real-time clock (works on RISC OS and Linux) and makes it easy to switch between different OS at start.



MPro has also had some attention. Lots of zero page bug fixes. Performance on SD based systems is much better. Now available for free to existing users as free update on !Store. Reminder there is a hints and tips section in MPro with guides to using gmail, hotmail, etc.



Demo of 4te including the tools to add easy VNC, 4K support, big pointer, etc. This can be bought separately as PiTools. Show price for 4te start at 255 pounds (and includes the big R-Comp software bundle). There is a new black and red-coloured version of the 4te.



Duet (RISC OS and PC machines combined) may get a separate deep-dice livestream. Andrew is hoping to do more streaming events. These machines are custom built to order. The RiscCubes are also a option for a cheaper Windows system running RISC OS on emulation.



Lastly, Andrew has a PineBook Pro running RISC OS to show us (very nice!). Compared to the PineBook, it has a bigger screen, UK keyboard, Aluminium case and better performance.No current price until stock arrives (hit by the general supply shortages post-covid).



The ITX project was also demoed. It gives the Pi a common form factor and high speed disk access.



At the end there was time for questions.



Many thanks for Andrew for arranging and we hope it will become a regular fixture.



