Amcog Games Haunted Tower Hotel Released

The latest game from Amcog was launched at the London Show with Tony and Sophia in appropriate costume (and they sold out of copies). It is a platform game, which runs on pretty much any modern RISC OS system (including emulation) and involves lots of challenging mazes with a nice intro plot, lots of spooky music and interactive ghosts. The game can be played from keyboard or joystick. I have a copy on my Titanium, but it is certainly harder to play than Sophia made it look at the Show.The game was created with Amcog's development tools and also allows you to view and edit the game source code so you can hack it or learn how it was created.The game can be purchased as a CD in a nice case or directly from !Store (CD buyers also get an access code for the !Store version).It is a great deal of fun to play and a great way to while away these dark winter evenings!Amcog Games website Log in to comment on this article

