  New Iris October release

The last time I updated was July and there have been several new releases since then. There are quite a few bug fixes but much of what you will find in the latest release is about making Iris a more polished RISC OS application. So there are more menu options and more cool things happen when you use the adjust button....



Iris now offers lots of the functionality you would find in other browsers such as save source, save image, password manager and bookmarks. The mailto protocol is now supported and will attempt to open your RISC OS mail client.



I was particularly impressed to find that there is now an Inspector tab allowing you to access the HTML elements.







If you are not running the latest version, I would strongly recommend an upgrade.



Giulio Figini Message #125252, posted by GiuOrd at 19:25, 18/11/2021 Member

Posts: 1 Good job [ Log in to reply ]

