log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- New Iris October release (News:1)
- Rougol November talk - RISC OS Pyromaniac update (News:14)
- Rougol's November talk is on Monday (News:1)
- Amcog Games Haunted Tower Hotel Released (News:1)
- Archive 2021 Issue 5 reviewed (News:1)
- 'The Application Tutorial ...ISC OS computers' reviewed (News:)
- Cloverleaf announces new releases for RISC OS (News:1)
- RISC OS London Show Report 2021 (News:3)
- RISC OS London Show 2021 - pictures (News:)
- RISC OS London Show 2021 - Notes from the talks (News:)
Related articles
- Rougol November talk - RISC OS Pyromaniac update
- Rougol's November talk is on Monday
- Cloverleaf announces new releases for RISC OS
- R-Comp preshow streaming event
- October News round-up
- RISCOSbits at London Show
- Fireworkz Pro 2.31 and Messenger Pro 8.05 released
- Angband added to Riscosports
- R-Comp preshow update
- Interesting new Application Launcher for RISC OS
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: New Iris October release
 

New Iris October release

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:45, 18/11/2021 |
 
The London Show also brought us the latest release of the Iris web browser.

The last time I updated was July and there have been several new releases since then. There are quite a few bug fixes but much of what you will find in the latest release is about making Iris a more polished RISC OS application. So there are more menu options and more cool things happen when you use the adjust button....
 
Iris now offers lots of the functionality you would find in other browsers such as save source, save image, password manager and bookmarks. The mailto protocol is now supported and will attempt to open your RISC OS mail client.
 
I was particularly impressed to find that there is now an Inspector tab allowing you to access the HTML elements.
 

 
If you are not running the latest version, I would strongly recommend an upgrade.
 
  New Iris October release
  GiuOrd (19:25 18/11/2021)
 
Giulio Figini Message #125252, posted by GiuOrd at 19:25, 18/11/2021
Member
Posts: 1 		Good job
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 

The Icon Bar: News and features: New Iris October release
  