Rougol December perspective

There is no December Rougol meeting, but there is plenty to look back on and look forward to.There has been a full calendar of meetings in 2021 with lots of people (and speakers) able to attend for the first time through the magic of Zoom. If you missed any of the talks (or want to relive them), there are video recordings and slides on the Rougol website . There are reviews of all the talks on our website There has been a very wide of RISC OS related topics ranging from pure nostalgia to cutting edge developments. I enjoyed them all, but my personal favourite was probably Sophie Wilson's talk which you can still watch on Youtube . What was yours?2022 will kick off withon monday 17th January. If you can attend in person, the Duke of Sussex has an excellent menu and some great conversation before the meeting. Rougol will need people to attend in person if we want the venue to keep providing us with a free room.Lastly we should also thank-you for organising the 2021 London Show again as an in person event. So nice to see people again!


