



Special weekend offer from RISCOSbits on Stonking Saturday Posted by Mark Stephens on 19:30, 10/12/2021







RISCOSbits have decided we need a special weekend day for RISC OS computers which we will call 'Stonking Saturday' (quite a conservative choice of name from them) and they have a special deal for just this day.So if you are looking for a new RISC OS computer, you can get a SimplEDOS 400 System(not a Pi400) for a special price of 135 pounds. So you can generously buy a gift of a Computer for someone special (and quietly keep the second machine for yourself).The system includes a Raspberry Pi400 with everything you need to run both RISC OS and Linux - all you need is an HDMI monitor. The system includes all the other bits you need (including mouse and power cable), a 64gig Micro SD card with RISC OS and a 16gig Micro SD card for Linux. There is a shared 32gig USB drive which allows you to share data between RISC OS and Linux.The EDOS software is included and allows you to switch it between Operating Systems. It is the same setup as we enthusiastically reviewed on the FOURtress and I use it every day.If you already have a Pi400 and wish you could use the WIFI HAT from Elesar, RISCOSbits have also released a WIFI HAT carrier which costs 15 pounds.You can find both on a special page on RISCOSbits website and you can read their full press release below.RISCOSbits are pleased to announce the launch of a new and completely frivolous Christmas event, hopefully to become a worldwide phenomenon for years to come. Hot on the heels of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, comes Stonking Saturday, when the most generous RISC OS vendors give away free RISC OS-capable computers to those who make a seasonal investment in some new, excellent value RISC OS kit!For the inaugral Stonking Saturday, which happens to be on 11th December this year , RISCOSbits are opening with a brand new, exclusive RISC OS computer system: SimplEDOS 400. And they're throwing in another FREE RISC OS-capable computer with each one they sell, subject to stocks. This offer is for one day only - the SimplEDOS 400 system will not be made available again after Stonking Saturday.The SimplEDOS 400 consists of a very generous kit, based around the Raspberry Pi400, and includes everything you need to get it up and running both RISC OS and Linux, including the easy sharing of files between the two Operating Systems. All you need to do is add a screen, with a suitable HDMI input.All for only £135 - we think that's a MAGNIFICENT stonker that's worth holding onto!The main part of the kit is a Pi 400 Keyboard Computer with the following specification: Broadcom BCM2711 quad-core Cortex-A72 (ARM v8) 64-bit SoC, overclocked to 2.2GHz under RISC OS 4GB LPDDR4-3200 Gigabit Ethernet 2 × USB 3.0 and 1 × USB 2.0 ports Horizontal 40-pin GPIO header 2 × micro HDMI ports (supports up to 4Kp60) MicroSD card slot for operating system and data storage Dual-band (2.4GHz and 5.0GHz) IEEE 802.11b/g/n/ac Wireless LAN, Bluetooth 5.0 (Linux Only) UK configuration compact keyboard Power: 5V DC via USB-C connector Cooling: Large internal heatsink plate and underside vents Dimensions: 286 mm × 122 mm × 23 mm (maximum)Not only that, but you also get: Wired Mouse Micro HDMI cable 5.1v 3a USB type C power supply unit 64GB Micro SD card with RISC OS and EDOS loader installed 32GB USB 3.1 drive, with shared drive system, for use by RISC OS and Linux 16GB Micro SD card with Raspberry Pi OS for Linux recovery and diagnostics Linux-based Getting Started guidePlus your additional RISC OS computer ABSOLUTELY FREE! For nothing, nada, nowt.The SimplEDOS kit arrives boxed inside a single compact presentation box, ideal for easy wrapping and placing under a nicely decorated tree. One or two items may arrive separately, depending on the rush, but in a plain brown envelope, so as not to attract attention. You won't want people knowing you've got such a stonker - envy is very unbecoming...STOCKS ARE VERY LIMITED and will be offered on a first come, first served basis. The offer will be withdrawn when all Stonking Stocks are depleted.Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond RISCOSbits control, the Stonking Saturday offer is only available for delivery to UK addresses. Overseas customers can contact RISCOSbits directly to discuss alternative offers that may be almost comparable, but not quite as stonking.Whilst you're looking at this Stonking Deal, you may wish to consider a WiFi HAT Carrier for the Pi 400, designed to house an Elesar WiFi HAT, as the name suggests. It may also house other HATs and devices, such as real time clocks, and other electrickery. At only £15, it's still a bit of a stonker, but will be the same price for the rest of the year.For more information, and to buy the SimplEDOS 400 kit for yourself or one of your loved ones, go to: https://www.riscosbits.co.uk/stonker.htm. The payment button for this stonking offer will be live on the site on STONKING SATURDAY only!Enjoy your Stonking this Saturday... Log in to comment on this article

