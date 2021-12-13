log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- New Artworks release and Winter sale from mw-software (News:)
- Special weekend offer from RISCOSbits on Stonking Saturday (News:)
- AMCS free versions are live! (Gen:28)
- RISC OS London Show 2021 - Notes from the talks (News:1)
- Mamie Fletchers House released (News:)
- Free Substitute Soccer game available on !Store (News:)
- Drag'n'Drop 11i1 edition reviewed (News:)
- November News round-up (News:3)
- November News round-up (News:4)
- Rougol November talk - RISC OS Pyromaniac update (News:16)
Related articles
- Special weekend offer from RISCOSbits on Stonking Saturday
- November News round-up
- New Iris October release
- Rougol November talk - RISC OS Pyromaniac update
- Rougol's November talk is on Monday
- Cloverleaf announces new releases for RISC OS
- R-Comp preshow streaming event
- October News round-up
- RISCOSbits at London Show
- Fireworkz Pro 2.31 and Messenger Pro 8.05 released
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: New Artworks release and Winter sale from mw-software
 

New Artworks release and Winter sale from mw-software

Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:35, 13/12/2021 |
 
Mw-software has announced a new version of Artworks (ArtWorks 2.X3.01) with bring compatibility with the latest Pi3 and Pi4 hardware. The last version (ArtWorks 2.X3) was released in 2017 so great to see the software getting an update to support newer hardware.
 
The new release is a free upgrade for users of the current version with upgrades from older versions.
 
If you are not a current user of Artworks, or indeed TechWriter or the Postscript 3 drivers, there is also a winter sale with substantial price reductions. In my opinion, Artworks and TechWriter are TWO of the top reasons to use RISC OS, so here is your chance to find out why
 
mw-software Crazy Winter sale
 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: New Artworks release and Winter sale from mw-software
  