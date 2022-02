Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?ScummVM 2.5.1 update . Really nice to see RISC OS on the supported platforms. Midlands Midsummer show returns as a free online event on 2nd July 2022.New Map data for RiscOSM.RiscCAD is now on !Store Nice video of WROCC January meeting with Richard Brown and Andrew Rawnsley can be watched on youtube