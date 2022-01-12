  Three RISC OS Show dates for your 2022 diary

We are lucky enough to have 3 RISC OS Shows to look forward to in 2022. So if you have not made that New Year's Resolution yet, attending a RISC OS Show would be an excellent (and highly realistic one) to make.
First off we have the traditional Wakefield Show. This is a month later than usual, on Saturday 21st May. So new excuses for developers being late with new releases! Covid waves permitting, this will be an in-person show at its usual venue of The Cedar Court House.
July sees the welcome return of Midlands MUG Show as a Virtual event on Saturday 2nd July. As this is an online event, all you need to attend this show from anywhere in the known Universe is an Internet Connection and Zoom.
Lastly, it has not been officially announced yet, we presume the October London Show will be happening in October. This had a very welcome return in 2021 as a physical event and hopefully we can all meet together again.
The Shows are a really great way to meet other users and find out about new developments. TIB will be there and we hope to see you...