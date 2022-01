Moving events in Organizer Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:20, 10/1/2022 | Tutorials







I have always thought it would be really useful if you could move an event in Organizer. I have always deleted and added it again. It turns out you can!



If you move your mouse over and event in Organizer, your cursor changes and you can click on it to get a new date chooser.











Have you found any other neat shortcuts in Organizer?



I discovered this very cool feature in Organizer totally by accident. Just incase I am not the last person on the planet to realise...I have always thought it would be really useful if you could move an event in Organizer. I have always deleted and added it again. It turns out you can!If you move your mouse over and event in Organizer, your cursor changes and you can click on it to get a new date chooser.Have you found any other neat shortcuts in Organizer? Log in to comment on this article