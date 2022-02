Is BASIC still useful for coding? Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:31, 9/2/2022 | Opinion







The video itself is very short (less than 3 minutes) but covers a lot of ground. What do you think?







Posts: 235 Having helped run a lot of events using actual BBC Micros with kids who have mainly used Scratch for programming (if they've done any), the simplicity and instant feedback of typing commands to print and draw stuff works really well. And without needing to get into concepts like importing libraries! [ Log in to reply ]