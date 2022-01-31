  Iris Web Browser receives January update

The January release update now uses Webkit v2.34.3 and one of the original goals was the ability to easily update to newer releases. The best way to show the user improvements is with the options now available on the Main menus.
The configuration options have also been improved and you have lots of control. You can even set your preferred fonts.
The Browser looks and feels like a proper RISC OS application in use. I especially like the fact that right click on a link opens the link in a new tab. And it displayed every page I tried.
A lot of the bug fixes are technical in nature (ie I don't understand them!), but the latest release feels smooth and stable. It is still slugish compared to Safari on my fast Apple MacPro, but usable on a fast RISC OS machine (I am testing on a Titanium) and really exciting to see!
If you are using Iris, I would recommend upgrading to the latest release.