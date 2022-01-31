log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- Iris Web Browser receives January update (News:1)
- January 2022 News summary (News:1)
- Impression User Manual (News:3)
- Rougol January Talk - Reco...sics with Jeroen Vermeulen (News:4)
- Moving events in Organizer (News:1)
- Rougol 2022 kicks off with Recoding the classics (News:)
- Three RISC OS Show dates for your 2022 diary (News:1)
- RPCEmu reaches release 0.9.4 (News:2)
- December 2021 News roundup (News:)
- RISC OS interview with Rick Murray (News:)
Related articles
- January 2022 News summary
- Rougol 2022 kicks off with Recoding the classics
- Three RISC OS Show dates for your 2022 diary
- RPCEmu reaches release 0.9.4
- December 2021 News roundup
- Rougol December perspective
- New Artworks release and Winter sale from mw-software
- Special weekend offer from RISCOSbits on Stonking Saturday
- November News round-up
- New Iris October release
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: Iris Web Browser receives January update
 

Iris Web Browser receives January update

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:28, 31/1/2022 |
 
The latest version of Iris is now the January 2022 release (1.019) and is starting to look really interesting. This follows on from monthly releases since June which have added a lot of usability, fixes and improvements. I had previously been using the October 2021 release and the differences are clearly visible!

The January release update now uses Webkit v2.34.3 and one of the original goals was the ability to easily update to newer releases. The best way to show the user improvements is with the options now available on the Main menus.
 

 

 

 

 
The configuration options have also been improved and you have lots of control. You can even set your preferred fonts.
 

 
The Browser looks and feels like a proper RISC OS application in use. I especially like the fact that right click on a link opens the link in a new tab. And it displayed every page I tried.
 

 
A lot of the bug fixes are technical in nature (ie I don't understand them!), but the latest release feels smooth and stable. It is still slugish compared to Safari on my fast Apple MacPro, but usable on a fast RISC OS machine (I am testing on a Titanium) and really exciting to see!
 
If you are using Iris, I would recommend upgrading to the latest release.
 
  Iris Web Browser receives January update
  nytrex (10:27 31/1/2022)
 
Alan Robertson Message #125278, posted by nytrex at 10:27, 31/1/2022
Member
Posts: 69 		Thanks for the update. It looks like the developers of Iris are doing a fantastic job. It looks really polished and from the sound of your review, it is also loading web pages without problem as well.

A web browser is such as huge project, it's quite amazing to see one as capable as it on RISC OS.

Amazing work.
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 

The Icon Bar: News and features: Iris Web Browser receives January update
  