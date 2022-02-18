Terry Swanborough talks games at Rougol on monday night

Monday night is the February meeting for Rougol. It marks the return of Terry Swanborough (already a familiar face in the RISC OS world and a previous speaker at Rougol).
This time, Terry is going to be talking about games development, having put his time in lockdown to good use writing several free RISC OS games.
Terry will be doing the talk in person, so this would be a great meeting to turn up in person and meet other RISC OS enthusiasts. The pub has an excellent menu so why not make a night out of it!