log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- RISC OS Direct Videos -5. Programming with Python (News:)
- Is BASIC still useful for coding? (News:2)
- Terry Swanborough talks games at Rougol on monday night (News:)
- Three RISC OS Show dates for your 2022 diary (News:2)
- Iris Web Browser receives January update (News:2)
- Sharing WIndows Folders (Gen:3)
- January 2022 News summary (News:1)
- Impression User Manual (News:3)
- Rougol January Talk - Reco...sics with Jeroen Vermeulen (News:4)
- Moving events in Organizer (News:1)
Related articles
- Iris Web Browser receives January update
- January 2022 News summary
- Rougol 2022 kicks off with Recoding the classics
- Three RISC OS Show dates for your 2022 diary
- RPCEmu reaches release 0.9.4
- December 2021 News roundup
- Rougol December perspective
- New Artworks release and Winter sale from mw-software
- Special weekend offer from RISCOSbits on Stonking Saturday
- November News round-up
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: Terry Swanborough talks games at Rougol on monday night
 

Terry Swanborough talks games at Rougol on monday night

Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:54, 18/2/2022 |
 
Monday night is the February meeting for Rougol. It marks the return of Terry Swanborough (already a familiar face in the RISC OS world and a previous speaker at Rougol).

This time, Terry is going to be talking about games development, having put his time in lockdown to good use writing several free RISC OS games.
 
Terry will be doing the talk in person, so this would be a great meeting to turn up in person and meet other RISC OS enthusiasts. The pub has an excellent menu so why not make a night out of it!
 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: Terry Swanborough talks games at Rougol on monday night
  