RISC OS continues to grow on GitHub

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:02, 16/3/2022 |
 
If you have not discovered it yet, GitHub is a central repository of free software. It uses Git as its underlying technology and also makes it easy for developers to work together. It also means the code is never lost if Developers leave the scene or shutdown their websites.

All you need to access the software on GitHub is a Git client (which we now have on RISC OS). If you prefer, you can avoid even this and download the code as a zip but that is far less useful way to interact with it.
 
There are an increasing number of RISC OS applications being hosted on GitHub, and an excellent central store is appearing here. There are currently over 150 different projects listed there ranging from established long-timers like Private Eye to new arrivals like Tabby.
 
What is your experience of GitHub?
 
