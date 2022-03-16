



RISC OS continues to grow on GitHub Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:02, 16/3/2022 | News







All you need to access the software on GitHub is a Git client (which we now have on RISC OS). If you prefer, you can avoid even this and download the code as a zip but that is far less useful way to interact with it.



There are an increasing number of RISC OS applications being hosted on GitHub, and an excellent central store is appearing



What is your experience of GitHub?



