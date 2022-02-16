log in | register | forums
The Icon Bar: News and features: RISC OS Direct Videos -5. Programming with Python
 

RISC OS Direct Videos -5. Programming with Python

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:58, 16/2/2022 |
 
The latest RISC OS Direct video was released at the end of 2021 and covers Programming (specifically Python) on RISC OS.


 
This video is slightly shorter than previous (14 minutes) and serves as an introductory guide to starting to write Python programs. Wi-fi Sheep follows the standard format, so there are lots of screenshots, hints and tips. Tom aims the content at those new to the platform and beginners in general. By the end of the session, you should be able to write simple Python programs in StrongED.
 
Part 6 is all about programming in BBC BASIC and is billed as the final instalment in the series.
 
You can read our review of the previous episode on Networking here
 
